Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Patna News / ‘Will directly benefit BJP’: JD(U)'s Kushwaha slams Bihar minister for statement on Ramcharitmanas

‘Will directly benefit BJP’: JD(U)'s Kushwaha slams Bihar minister for statement on Ramcharitmanas

patna news
Published on Jan 14, 2023 02:54 PM IST

Kushwaha is the second leader from CM Nitish Kumar's party to make such an observation.

JD(U)’s parliamentary board president Upendra Kushwaha . (File Photo/PTI)
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

Senior JD(U) leader Upendra Kushwaha on Saturday slammed Bihar education minister Chandrashekhar for his statement on Ramcharitmanas, saying the minister's statement will benefit the opposition BJP as it is an agenda of the saffron party.

“The statement will directly benefit BJP. The topic he spoke on is an agenda of BJP. Speaking on its agenda means playing on their pitch. If we play there, who will benefit? BJP,” news agency ANI quoted Kushwaha as saying.

Also Read | ‘Ramcharitmanas' row: ‘Either he is mad or…’: Bihar BJP leader slams minister

The 62-year-old leader questioned also ally RJD for standing by its member Chandrashekhar.

“Our agenda is social justice, secularism, development and the work of the CM (Nitish Kumar) all these years...RJD said that they stand with Chandrashekhar's remark. What does this mean? Cognisance of the matter should be taken, it is needed,” he said.

Kushwaha's remarks came a day after his JD(U) colleague and state minister Ashok Chaudhary also said the BJP will benefit from what Chandrashekhar said.

Also Read | Ramcharitmanas row: JD(U) condemns Bihar minister Chandrashekhar’s remarks

The education minister, who has refused to apologise for his statement, had stoked a controversy after he said, "“Religious texts like Ramacharitmanas spread hatred just as ‘Manusmriti’ and Golwalkar’s ‘Bunch of Thoughts’ created social divide in different eras.”

At least three complaints have been filed in Bihar against the three-time Madhepura MLA.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
rjd bihar
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP