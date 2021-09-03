With only 50% of total capacity of Gandhi Ghat, Ganga Arti allowed in Patna

With only 50% of the total capacity of the Gandhi Ghat at a time, Ganga Arti has been allowed on the banks of the river Ganga in Patna.

Permission to resume Arti on Saturdays and Sundays was sought from the district administration by state tourism in response to the demands made by the locals, officials said.

It was stopped in March 2020 following the total lockdown made effective across the country due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

While the activists have ave been given a green signal, no visitor will be allowed without a mask and there will also be thermal screening of all the visitors at the entry point of the Ghat, officials said. Spitting will be strictly prohibited at the Gandhi Ghat.

Tourism minister, Narayan Prasad, said that volunteers would be deployed at the Ghat to ensure that visitors follow the Covid-19 pandemic guidelines.

“As only 50% of the total capacity of Gandhi Ghat has been allowed at a time, entry of the visitors need to be regulated. Also, the volunteers will also ensure no one enters the Ghat without thermal screening and sanitization,” he said.

No one without the mask will be allowed an entry. There will also be proper arrangements for the disposal of masks, he added.

To regulate the crowd at the Ghat and to maintain social distancing, there will be regular announcements. Posters regarding Covid-19 guidelines will also be put on display to make visitors aware of the do’s and dont’s, the minister said.