 Woman allegedly raped by childhood friend in Patna, accused at large: Police - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, May 23, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Woman allegedly raped by childhood friend in Patna, accused at large: Police

ByMukesh Kumar Mishra
May 23, 2024 10:58 AM IST

The accused was identified, and the matter came to light after an FIR (first information report) was filed by the woman at the Gandhi Maidan police station

A woman was allegedly raped by her childhood friend in Patna’s Gandhi Maidan area on Monday, police said.

The accused was identified, and the matter came to light after an FIR was filed by the woman on Wednesday. (Representative file photo)
The accused was identified, and the matter came to light after an FIR was filed by the woman on Wednesday. (Representative file photo)

The accused was identified, and the matter came to light after an FIR (first information report) was filed on Wednesday by the woman at the Gandhi Maidan police station.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

According to the woman, she along with her husband had come to her maternal uncle’s house at Khajekalan in Patna city from Begusarai on May 19.

Her husband left the house saying he would return in ten minutes. When he didn’t return, she began searching for him. She then met her childhood friend along with another person who offered help to look for her husband.

Also Read:Woman raped by Panchkula man she met on matrimony site

While looking for her husband, both the men took her to a room where her friend allegedly raped her.

Both the men escaped later, she added.

“The woman lodged an FIR against her friend for raping her,” said station house officer (SHO) of Gandhi Maidan police station, Sitaram Prasad, adding that raids are underway to arrest the accused.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Patna / Woman allegedly raped by childhood friend in Patna, accused at large: Police
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, May 23, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On