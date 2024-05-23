Woman allegedly raped by childhood friend in Patna, accused at large: Police

A woman was allegedly raped by her childhood friend in Patna’s Gandhi Maidan area on Monday, police said. The accused was identified, and the matter came to light after an FIR was filed by the woman on Wednesday. (Representative file photo)

The accused was identified, and the matter came to light after an FIR (first information report) was filed on Wednesday by the woman at the Gandhi Maidan police station.

According to the woman, she along with her husband had come to her maternal uncle’s house at Khajekalan in Patna city from Begusarai on May 19.

Her husband left the house saying he would return in ten minutes. When he didn’t return, she began searching for him. She then met her childhood friend along with another person who offered help to look for her husband.

While looking for her husband, both the men took her to a room where her friend allegedly raped her.

Both the men escaped later, she added.

“The woman lodged an FIR against her friend for raping her,” said station house officer (SHO) of Gandhi Maidan police station, Sitaram Prasad, adding that raids are underway to arrest the accused.