Woman found dead in field in Bihar’s Sohailpur, probe ordered

Bihar’s Balia police on late Thursday evening recovered the half-naked body of a woman from a field in Sohailpur, an official said.

Police said the deceased was identified as Sita Devi, 35, a resident of Kasba village. She was employed as a cook in a private school. Police suspect that she was murdered.

Begusarai superintendent of police (SP) Yogendra Prasad, while confirming the incident, said, “We have launched a probe, and soon the culprits involved in the gruesome murder would be nabbed.”

The woman’s body was sent to the district hospital for postmortem, he said.

According to the police, the woman left the school on Wednesday but didn’t reach home, promoting the family members and relatives to search for her.

On Thursday evening, some of the people passing through the field saw the body and called the police, officials said.

Police said that the woman was strangulated and thrown into a field. Meanwhile, family members and relatives of the deceased have also alleged rape before being murdered.

“Everything would become clear and police would start a probe from the angle of rape and murder once postmortem report comes,” police said.

Police said the woman lost her husband a few years ago, and she alone took care of their three children, who are all minors.