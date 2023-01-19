Home / Cities / Others / Prayagraj: Youth found murdered in Ghoorpur

Prayagraj: Youth found murdered in Ghoorpur

Published on Jan 19, 2023 10:17 PM IST



The youth’s kin reached the spot and created a ruckus. (FOR REPRESENTATION)

ByHT Correspondent, Prayagraj

A body of a 22-year-old youth was found near a temple at Dauna village under the Ghoorpur police station of the trans-Yamuna area of the district on Thursday morning, police said.

The body had injury marks on its neck which indicated that the youth was assaulted with a sharp-edged weapon. The youth’s kin reached the spot and created a ruckus. Senior police officials pacified the enraged family members and sent the body for autopsy.

According to reports, locals spotted a body lying near Kailash Dham Temple in the morning and called the police. A few hours later the body was identified as that of Shwetansh Mishra (22), son of Shailesh Mishra of Bhita village.

His family also reached the spot and informed that Shwetansh was missing from Wednesday evening. The family claimed that Shwetansh was seen with a man of the Jasra area on Wednesday evening.

DCP Deepak Bhukar said investigations were being carried out in connection with the incident. A team has been formed for rounding up the suspects named by the youth’s kin, he added.

