EoU files charge sheet against Bihar YouTuber jailed in TN for fake videos

The Economic Offence Unit (EOU) of the Bihar Police on Friday filed a charge sheet in a special vigilance court in Patna against arrested YouTuber Manish Kashyap alias Tripurari Kumar and two others for propagating fabricated videos showing attacks on migrants from the state working in Tamil Nadu.

YouTuber Manish Kashyap. (HT Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“After completing the investigation against the three accused, the investigation officer of the case filed charge sheet against them before the special vigilance court,” said additional director general (ADG) of police N H Khan, who heads the EOU.

Khan said three more charge sheets will be filed soon against Kashyap, who is currently lodged in a jail in Tamil Nadu.

Earlier, the Supreme Court had dismissed Kashyap’s plea to club the FIRs registered against him in Bihar and Tamil Nadu and also refused to entertain his plea to quash his detention under the National Security Act.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Avinash Kumar Avinash, a senior correspondent, reports on crime, railways, defence and social sector, with specialisation in police, home department and other investigation agencies....view detail