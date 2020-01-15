e-paper
Home / Cities / Patrolling stepped up in Jewar for investors’ safety

Patrolling stepped up in Jewar for investors’ safety

cities Updated: Jan 15, 2020 23:59 IST
Shafaque Alam and Tanmayee Tyagi
Hindustantimes
         

Newly appointed commissioner of police Alok Singh Wednesday said to make Jewar a crime-free zone as the region expects massive foreign investment, the police have increased patrolling there ever since work on the construction of the international airport began.

“We have increased patrolling in the area to make it a crime-free zone. The police will deal with the criminals strictly to ensure a business-friendly environment in Jewar,” Singh said.

He also said 1,600 additional police personnel have been deployed in Gautam Budh Nagar to increase police presence in the district.

Singh added Noida police is prepared to handle organised crime and will take all necessary legal means to eradicate it completely.

Jewar MLA Thakur Dhirendra Singh met Alok Singh Wednesday and discussed safety issues. “We discussed the issues of safety and security in the district and also in Jewar. The Uttar Pradesh government has launched the commissionerate system to improve law and order. The new system must meet the people’s expectation,” the MLA said.

“A number of national and foreign investors are vying for investment in the Jewar airport area. There is a need for a crime-free environment in Jewar. The investors must feel that they are safe and they are investing in a good place,” he added.

Entrepreneurs and businessmen believe the new police system will help in instilling a sense of safety among the investors. Vipin Malhan, president, Noida Entrepreneurship Association (NEA), said, “Safety of investors and their investors are prime concerns. Earlier, there were cases where criminals demanded extortion from the businessmen in Greater Noida, and this is an open secret. There is a massive prospect of investment in Jewar area in the next five years. A crime-free zone is a must for the business community to prosper,” he said.

Malhan said people are also opting for investment in Jewar because Noida is almost completely saturated, and has no space for setting up new factories and companies.

Noida International Airport Limited (NIAL), an agency formed by the UP government to monitor the airport project at Jewar, is seeking help from foreign embassies to rope in investors for the project. The estimated budget for the Jewar airport project, which is expected to be operational by 2022-23, is ₹15,000-₹20,000 crore. Once complete, the Jewar international airport is touted to be India’s largest airport with six runways. With three runaways, Indira Gandhi International airport is currently the country’s largest airport.

Ajay Kumar Aggarwal, station house officer, Jewar police station, said police teams regularly patrol Bulandshahr-Tappal road, Yamuna Expressway apart from keeping a vigil inside the town. “The teams are working in shifts, day and night. Whenever the district administration demands it, a police team also visits the Jewar land acquisition site,” he said.

