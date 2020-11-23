PAU holds online training on precision farming

cities

Updated: Nov 23, 2020, 22:28 IST

The Skill Development Centre of Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), organised a two-day online training course on “precision technologies for fruits and vegetables” for in-service candidates under the guidance of Jaskarn Singh Mahal, director of extension education.

As many as 19 agriculture, horticulture and soil conservation officers; scientists from PAU and its Krishi Vigyan Kendras attended the course.

Tejinder Singh Riar, associate director (skill development), informed that the course was designed to provide the best in-depth information to increase environmental performance while improving yields and reducing inputs and costs.

Kiran Grover, principal extension scientist (food and nutrition) and course coordinator, highlighted the course details and said implementing agricultural innovations is a key for coping strategies in the context of climate change and food security. Precision farming includes innovative agricultural management practices that serve these purposes, she added.

Mahesh Kumar Narang, principal extension scientist (farm machinery and power engineering) and technical coordinator, demonstrated the types and uses of machinery for horticultural crops.

While presenting an overview of precision agriculture, Manjeet Singh, head of the department of farm machinery and power engineering, stressed upon right input and right genetics for better input management.