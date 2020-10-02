e-paper
PAU-NAAS online lecture series: Virtual reality is the future, says innovation expert

PAU-NAAS online lecture series: Virtual reality is the future, says innovation expert

Technology is being re-missioned to help us with our new remote lives, and virtual reality may be key to not only what we collaborate in future but how we can safely learn in the present, said the expert.

cities Updated: Oct 02, 2020 17:22 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
The online lecture was attended by 100 participants.
The online lecture was attended by 100 participants.(Representational image)
         

Our future is heading towards virtual reality, viewed Dr Atul, former extension education director of Chaudhary Sarwan Kumar Himachal Pradesh Krishi Vishvavidyalaya, Palampur, here on Thursday.

He was delivering his lecture on ‘Modern Tools and Techniques in Today’s Digital World of Communication’ organised by Ludhiana Chapter, National Academy of Agricultural Sciences (NAAS) and Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), as a part of NAAS online lecture series.

The programme was held under the guidance of PAU vice-chancellor Dr Baldev Singh Dhillon. More than 100 participants comprising directors and faculty of ICAR institutes, NAAS fellows, faculty of PAU and Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU), and scientists from Krishi Vigyan Kendras and farm advisory service centres of Punjab attended the web lecture.

Dr Atul said, “As we continue to deal with the Covid-19 pandemic, technology is being re-missioned to help us with our new remote lives; and virtual reality may be key to not only what we collaborate in future but how we can safely learn in the present.”

Dwelling upon essential features of video conferencing software, tools and techniques, he said webcam, microphone and internet were vital. “In the market, there are 30 technologies, out of which, 10 are the most important, which include Zoom (2013), Google Hangouts/Meet, Google Talk, UberConference, Skype, Microsoft Teams, Cisco Webex Meetings, RingCentral Meetings, etc.,” he disclosed.

“Webex is highly sophisticated and secured,” he said, while informing that 48 apps have been banned in India. Dr Atul also referred to the future of hologram, a technology which has been used for high performances in the past. He revealed that Kerela-based Techgentsia software is set to replace Zoom and Google Meet in central government offices. In addition, he explained the functioning of database management software in detail.

GADVASU vice-chancellor Dr Inderjeet Singh appreciated the lecture saying, “It will be helpful.”

PAU extension education director Dr Jaskarn Singh Mahal, while giving a brief introduction of the guest speaker, said, “Dr Atul is a disciplined and dedicated worker, known for his innovative ideas.”

Dr Rajbir Singh, director of ICAR-Agricultural Technology Application Research Institute (ATARI), said, “We are heading towards a change. Digital technologies will help in reaching the farmers and the farm women.” While proposing a vote of thanks, he lauded PAU for making Virtual Kisan Mela a success.

Programme coordinator and head of PAU entomology department Dr Pardeep Kumar Chhuneja said the lecture was informative.

