PCB fails to act against Camp footpath encroachers

Nadeem Inamdar

PUNE: The Pune Cantonment Board (PCB) led by chief executive officer (CEO) Amit Kumar has failed to check gross encroachment on footpaths in the entire Camp area.

A cursory survey of footpaths in Pune Cantonment showed that many stretches have been swallowed up by rampant, illegal encroachments over the last couple of years so much so that encroachers no longer fear the PCB authorities.

A visit to all the arterial areas in Pune Cantonment like Dastur Meher road, Centre Street, Chhatrapati Shivaji Market area, Mahatma Gandhi Road, Taboot Street, Sherbetwallah Chowk, Moledina Road, Centre Street and Fashion Street Road showed that they were encroached upon by hawkers and others with their wares, snack centres, cigarette and tobacco kiosks.

A case in point was Hotel Ya Garib Nawaz situated near the popular Hussaini Bakery at 706 Taboot Street, whose owner had put two huge containers on the footpath causing severe inconvenience to pedestrians and cantonment residents.

The board administration, however, has maintained that it has issued a public notice in the name of all the encroachers that strict action will be taken against them. “ We want to clear all the footpaths of encroachments and suitable action plan has been readied for their removal. We are regularly carrying out anti-encroachment drives to shoo away the hawkers and business establishments found squatting with their stuff on the footpaths, ” said PCB chief Amit Kumar.

This newspaper, on Aug 10, drew attention to the fact that a 60-70 metre stretch of the footpath at Taboot Street from Aurora Towers road had virtually disappeared due to encroachment by a restaurant and handcarts.

A resident of Camp, Rusi Bharucha had recently written to Major General Navneet Kumar, president, Pune Cantonment Board, about the misuse of the public space. “As it is the road is narrow. On one side there are two-wheelers parked and the other side is packed with handcarts and hawkers,” Bharucha had said in his letter.

Even after a letter by Bharucha and a media report, no action has been taken by the PCB authorities against this encroachment by the newly opened restaurant, Dilli Darbar. A snack centre in a steel enclosure has been placed on the footpath itself with no action by the PCB till date.

Advocate Netraprakash Bhog, a prominent civic activist said “ Footpaths are meant for the pedestrians to walk freely without any hindrance to the general public. The PCB has become lethargic with no efforts being undertaken to remove these illegal encroachments on footpaths by hawkers and business establishments. The military authorities must take serious view of the encroachments and hawkers as these illegal establishments are destroying the very essence of cantonment board and rendering the cantonment law ineffective. I find it very difficult to walk on the road outside my house in Taboot street as there is every possibility of being knocked down by a vehicle,” he said.

