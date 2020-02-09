PCMC hires agency to handle plastic waste

cities

Updated: Feb 09, 2020 01:42 IST

Panvel City Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has invited a private entity to hand over the collected plastic to ensure that it is used scientifically.

Prashant Rasal, additional commissioner of PCMC said, “We have been seizing plastic and confiscating it. We had to come with an environment- friendly option so our efforts does not go waste. We have roped in an agency to take care of the plastic waste and ensure that it is used judiciously.”

Go Green Envirotek in Roha has been recommended by Maharashtra Pollution Control Board. The fines collected from shopkeepers and other outlets would be given to the agency to meet the expenses to put plastic waste to good use