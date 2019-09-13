PCS officer suspended for fraudulent compensation transfer in Amritsar-Bathinda highway

cities

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 01:01 IST

Over six months after Tarn Taran deputy commissioner Pardeep Kumar Sabharwal ordered an inquiry into payment of ₹40.6 lakh land compensation for Amritsar-Bathinda national highway number 54 in February this year, the state government has suspended the then Patti sub-divisional magistrate (SDM), Anupreet Kaur. Police had booked Anupreet, a PCS officer, had five others for the land compensation scam on September 5. Investigation had found that the compensation of ₹1.6 crore was fraudulently transferred to these five co-accused. Their land had never been acquired for the highway.

Anupreet was the then competent authority for land acquisition (CALA) as well from early 2018 to February 2019. The other accused are Jasbir Kaur of Manawala village and Bikramjit Singh of Hoshiar Nagar in Amritsar and Rajwinder Kaur of Mehmoodpura village, Sartaj Singh and Gurmeet Kaur of Kot Dasandi Mall village in Tarn Taran.

The initial fraud that the DC had detected to related to payment made to Jasbir Kaur Kaur through two cheques. The inquiry was marked to current Patti SDM, Navraj Brar. During further investigation, the administration had unearthed another embezzlement of ₹1.8 crore by her in the land acquisition case.

Punjab chief secretary Karan Avtar Singh has put the officer under suspension. “Anupreet Kaur, assistant commissioner (AC-grievances) has been suspended under section 4 of Punjab Civil Services (punishment and appeal), Rules 1970. At the time of suspension, the officer’s headquarters will be Chandigarh and she will not leave it without the permission of the secretary of the department of personnel,” reads the letter.

First Published: Sep 13, 2019 01:01 IST