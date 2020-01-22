PDCA u-16 inter school tournament: Mom bats for cricket after Digvijay’s feat

cities

Updated: Jan 22, 2020 19:14 IST

Pune: The happiest person to watch Digvijay Patil score an unbeaten 201 against BVB Paranjape ‘B’ at National Chemical Laboratory cricket ground on Wednesday was a homemaker who once disliked the sport and found it boring. Her love for cricket is now personal as the 15-year-old double centurion is her younger son.

Madhuri Patil said, “I am from Kolhapur and used to play volleyball. I raised objection whenever my father watched cricket on television. Things changed when both my two sons started playing cricket. Prithviraj Patil, my 19-year-old elder son, is learning to become a cricket coach at Mumbai. Nowadays I don’t even pick up calls when cricket is going on TV. I accompany Digvijay to coaching classes and grounds where he plays competitive matches.”

The proud mother said Digvijay had scored 143 runs in one of the local tournaments in December last year. “It is a delight to watch him hit boundaries effortlessly,” she said

Shankar Patil, Digvijay’s father is a mechanical engineer, and the family stays at Hadapsar. Madhuri gives credit to Ajay Chouhan, Sardar Dastur School coach, for Digvijay’s success with the bat.

Since Class 5, Digvijay is training under coaches Harshal Pathak and Akshay Yadav at Cadence Cricket Academy.

“The coaches at Cadence always encourage him to score more than run-a-ball, and he aims for it when he is in the middle,” Madhuri said.

Hectic day

According to Madhuri, Digvijay’s day starts at 6:30 am. He practices the sport at school ground before classes begin at 9 am.

“I pick him from school at 2:30 pm and drop him at Cadence Cricket Academy. He comes back at 6:30 pm, plays with his neighbourhood friends and then study time. If he has to complete school work, then his day ends at 1 am,” she said.

Match report

Digvijay Patil from Sardar Dastur School walks into the middle in 15th over as his team is strongly placed at 93 for 1. He hits an unbeaten 201, his personal highest, as the team puts on 361 for the loss of two wickets against BVB Paranjape ‘B’. Later, Sardar Dastur School win by 296 runs to enter the final of the Pune District Cricket Association (PDCA) under-16 inter school cricket tournament at National Chemical Laboratory cricket ground on Wednesday.