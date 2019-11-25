Pet labrador bites boy playing in park at Sunny Enclave

cities

A six-year-old boy was injured after a pet labrador dog bit him at a park in Sunny Enclave, Kharar, on Saturday evening.

Sukhpreet Singh, resident of Eco Tower, Shivalik Avenue, Sunny Enclave, said his son, Rehatpreet Singh, was playing in the lawns of the society, when the pet dog of a society resident, Amrinder Singh, attacked him.

The father said the dog attacked the boy, a UKG student at Saint Martin School, Sunny Enclave, twice, and caused 13 injuries on the child’s body.

They took Rehatpreet to the Government Multi-Specialty Hospital, Sector 16, Chandigarh, where he was discharged after treatment.