e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 24, 2019-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Nov 25, 2019

Pet labrador bites boy playing in park at Sunny Enclave

Rehatpreet Singh was playing in the lawns of the society, when the pet dog of a resident, Amrinder Singh, attacked him.

cities Updated: Nov 25, 2019 01:11 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Mohali
The pet belongs to a society resident, Amrinder Singh.
The pet belongs to a society resident, Amrinder Singh.(FILE PHOTO)
         

A six-year-old boy was injured after a pet labrador dog bit him at a park in Sunny Enclave, Kharar, on Saturday evening.

Sukhpreet Singh, resident of Eco Tower, Shivalik Avenue, Sunny Enclave, said his son, Rehatpreet Singh, was playing in the lawns of the society, when the pet dog of a society resident, Amrinder Singh, attacked him.

The father said the dog attacked the boy, a UKG student at Saint Martin School, Sunny Enclave, twice, and caused 13 injuries on the child’s body.

They took Rehatpreet to the Government Multi-Specialty Hospital, Sector 16, Chandigarh, where he was discharged after treatment.

top news
Ajit Pawar’s statement false, no alliance with BJP: Sharad Pawar clarifies
Ajit Pawar’s statement false, no alliance with BJP: Sharad Pawar clarifies
Sharad Pawar our leader, BJP-NCP alliance will provide stable govt: Ajit Pawar
Sharad Pawar our leader, BJP-NCP alliance will provide stable govt: Ajit Pawar
Eye on Indian community, UK poll manifestos mention Kashmir, Punjab
Eye on Indian community, UK poll manifestos mention Kashmir, Punjab
19-year-old man held with Rs 50 lakh at Delhi Metro station; I-T dept roped in
19-year-old man held with Rs 50 lakh at Delhi Metro station; I-T dept roped in
Over 1.2 billion records of personal data exposed in massive breach
Over 1.2 billion records of personal data exposed in massive breach
‘You might need to ask’: Manjrekar tells Bhogle, faces backlash
‘You might need to ask’: Manjrekar tells Bhogle, faces backlash
Virat Kohli suggests changes in ICC World Test Championship format
Virat Kohli suggests changes in ICC World Test Championship format
Sharad vs Ajit Pawar on Twitter as NCP tells new Dy CM to ‘accept mistake’
Sharad vs Ajit Pawar on Twitter as NCP tells new Dy CM to ‘accept mistake’
trending topics
India vs Bangladesh Live ScoreDelhi air qualityHTLS 2019WB Police Admit Card 2019Madhuri DixitFatima Sana ShaikhAIIMS PG Entrance ResultXiaomi Redmi K30Sundar Pichai

don't miss

latest news

India News

cities