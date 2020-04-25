PG counselling at BFUHS: Aspirants flag issues with online counselling

cities

Updated: Apr 25, 2020 00:29 IST

Aspiring students of postgraduate courses at Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS), Faridkot, have written a letter to varsity registrar Dr GC Ahir, claiming that there were issues with the online counselling being carried out this time. The counselling started on Friday and students are supposed to submit their choice of specialty till April 26.

“There are issues in filing choices on the online portal and the process must be reviewed,” the letter says, adding that seats were not categorised separately as Institutional Preference (IP) or management, while filing choices.

“Minority seats are not categorised separately, while filing choice on the portal. There is no seat of pulmonary medicine for general category in government medical college at Amritsar, but this is being reflected in the menu for filling the choice,” the letter specifically states.

“There is no criteria on allotment of the EWS or SC or BC quota seats to that of IP seats,” the candidates have claimed. They explained this by saying that if a person from these categories was to take a MD (radiology) seat, government medical college through the institutional preference, there are no guidelines on whether the candidate will be allotted a seat in general category or through his/her respective category. They also claimed that there was no information on upgrade or free exit pertaining to the first round of online counselling.

BFUHS vice-chancellor Dr Raj Bahadur said, “The first round of online counselling for postgraduate courses is under process as per guidelines issued by the department of medical education. The university will look into valid issues that the candidates are raising. The All- India counselling was conducted following a similar pattern. No issues were raised at the time.”