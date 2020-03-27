PGI, Chandigarh, starts tele-consultation service amid coronavirus lockdown

cities

Updated: Mar 27, 2020 11:39 IST

CHANDIGARH: The Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research in Chandigarh has started tele-consultation service for its registered outdoor patients in the wake of the pandemic situation of coronavirus, a hospital official said on Friday.

The tele-consultations will be provided in internal medicine, paediatrics, obstetrics and gynaecology, otolaryngology (ENT), neurology and hepatology departments.

Each department has assigned two consultants for providing the tele-consultation on working days from 10am to 1pm.

The registered patients of the PGIMER will have to register themselves for these tele-consultations from 9 am to 10am using helpline numbers 0172-2756181 and 8427025335.

The registered patients will receive a call from the consultant after 10am, said an official.

The PGI hospital on March 19 announced to shut down its outpatient departments (OPDs) with immediate effect.

Every day the PGI receives 10,000 patients on an average from Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir.