PGIMER nurse’s suicide: Week on, police fail to arrest abetment accused

Four senior nurses were booked for driving her to suicide; woman was mentally stressed for the last few months as her colleagues were harassing her after a dispute over her transfer within the department

cities Updated: May 16, 2020 20:03 IST
A week after a senior nursing officer posted in PGIMER, Chandigarh, committed suicide, police have yet to arrest her four senior colleagues, who were booked for abetment to suicide, due to non-availability of their addresses.

After the woman, a resident of Kamao Colony in Nayagaon, took the extreme step by injecting herself with poison, police had registered an FIR against Sunita, Jaspal Kaur, Navneet Dhaliwal and Neelam Chand under Section 306 of the Indian Penal Code at the Nayagaon police station.

“The phones of the accused nurses are switched off. So, we have written to PGIMER to provide their complete details. We have also asked authorities to detain the nurses in case they report for duty, and inform us,” said Nayagaon station house officer (SHO) Ashok Kumar.

Police recovered a suicide note from the deceased which said the accused were harassing her.

Her husband said she was mentally stressed for the last few months as the four senior nurses were harassing her after a dispute over her transfer within the department.

The deceased was earlier posted in the new OPD at PGIMER from where she was transferred to the female ward. She had been working at the institute since 1998.

