PGIMER to take legal action against pvt lab representatives carrying out business on campus

Updated: Aug 11, 2019 23:58 IST

The administration at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Sector 12, has threatened to take legal action against representatives of private laboratories and pharmaceutical companies, who carry out their businesses in an unethical manner on the hospital premises.

PGI’s administration has observed that the representatives of private labs approach patients, usually in the outpatient departments (OPDs), and persuade them to undergo medical tests in their labs.

The official order which was circulated among the department heads, stated that it was observed that to fulfil the medical requirement of patients in case of last minute surgeries, unauthorised persons enter the operation theatres and hospital wards, which is totally unethical.

Despite repeated directions to doctors and patients’ attendants to desist from calling the representatives of private firms for fulfilling medical requirements, the practice still continues, said the PGI administration.

The department heads have also been directed to bring such practices to the doctor’s and the department employees’ notice so that it can be discouraged.

The administration has asked the department heads to devise an internal mechanism for providing unavailable services in consultation with the department in cases where the

institute is capable of providing the required facilities to patients.

PGI doctors say that around 20-25 representatives from various private companies visit the hospital OPDs, and other patient care units everyday for selling the products, thereby causing nuisance on the hospital premises and affecting patient care.

PGIMER director Jagat Ram, in an order issued last week, said the practice was unacceptable, unethical and amounted to malpractices and that no such unauthorised businessmen (whether for lab tests or operations or other issues) will be allowed to enter the patient care area so as to avoid scope of involvement in any type of corruption or malpractice in the institute.

“The patients should inform us if they are persuaded by anyone on the hospital premises to undergo tests at private laboratories and anybody violating the instructions shall be dealt with strictly as per legal provisions,” said the director.

The PGI Faculty Association of the institute showed

support to the decision of the administration. Association president JS Thakur said the private players should be discouraged from involving in such activities

