e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 05, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Phase-3 of panch bypoll records 61.1% voter turnout in J&K

Phase-3 of panch bypoll records 61.1% voter turnout in J&K

Jammu division recorded 79.47% voter turnout and Kashmir 59.63%.

cities Updated: Dec 06, 2020, 00:35 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Jammu
         

In the third phase of vacant panch and sarpanch bypolls, 61.1% and 49.25% voter turnout were recorded, respectively, state election commissioner KK Sharma said.

The SEC said bypoll for vacant panch seats were held in 327 constituencies in the third phase. As many as 31,844 electors, including 16,600 males and 15,244 females, of total 52,118, exercised their right to franchise in the third phase, he said.

He added that Jammu division recorded 79.47% voter turnout and Kashmir 59.63%.

On vacant sarpanch constituencies, he said, 49.25% polling was registered in this phase in 66 constituencies. Of total 80,913 electors, 39,852 people, including 21,307 males and 18,545 females, voted to choose their representatives. Also, 74.74% polling was registered in Jammu and 42.57% in Kashmir division.

In Jammu division, Kishtwar recorded the highest voter turnout (89.55%) for the panch bypolls, followed by 88.29% in Rajouri and 86.1% in Ramban. Similarly, in Kashmir, Kulgam topped the voter turnout (77.11%), followed by 74.21% in Budgam and 64.88% in Bandipora.

top news
Maun vrat, food from langar: Key takeaways from farmers' protest
Maun vrat, food from langar: Key takeaways from farmers' protest
‘BJP out again to topple my govt,’ alleges Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot
‘BJP out again to topple my govt,’ alleges Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot
‘Sycophants are given importance’: Another TMC minister shows signs of disgruntlement
‘Sycophants are given importance’: Another TMC minister shows signs of disgruntlement
China is using Tibet’s waters against India | Analysis
China is using Tibet’s waters against India | Analysis
Deep Dasgupta justifies Chahal’s inclusion as a concussion substitute
Deep Dasgupta justifies Chahal’s inclusion as a concussion substitute
IND vs AUS: Manjrekar names bowler who can replace Shami in shorter formats
IND vs AUS: Manjrekar names bowler who can replace Shami in shorter formats
Joe Biden’s China plan and India’s role
Joe Biden’s China plan and India’s role
Covid update: UK changes quarantine rules; Moscow starts mass vaccination
Covid update: UK changes quarantine rules; Moscow starts mass vaccination
trending topics
GHMC Election Results 2020 LIVEFarmers protest LIVE updatesCOVID 19 Live UpdatesDelhi air qualityFarmers ProtestCovid-19India vs Australia 1st T20 Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In