Phase 5, 6 of Kajauli waterworks: More supply on the way, MC to phase out tubewells

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 00:42 IST

Contrary to what was planned earlier, there will be no increase in water supply hours in Chandigarh, even as the city is set to receive 29 million gallons daily (MGD) canal water from Phases 5 and 6 of Kajauli waterworks next month.

The MC has decided to first stop tubewell supply in a phased manner and work on improving water supply with adequate pressure once additional water supply is stabilised next month.

The MC draws 25 MGD water from 250 tubewells in the city. MC chief engineer Manoj Bansal said that 50 of these tubewells that fill MC’s underground water reservoirs will be phased out immediately.

“Since we have ample supply to fill all our reservoirs, the tubewells connected to them are no longer required,” he said, adding that the tubewells installed in the sectors for better water pressure will be phased out next since additional canal water will ensure increase in pressure.

Another senior officer said phasing out tubewells installed in colonies and villages will take time since there is no direct canal water supply to these areas. “However, we are working on a proposal to lay fresh pipeline in coordination with the UT administration,” he said.

“MC currently supplies water for four hours in the morning and three hours in the evening. There will be no change in supply hours but the city will definitely get pressured supply with the commissioning of new lines,” said an official dealing with the matter.

TRIAL ON TRACK

There is good news for MC that it began drawing all 29 MGD water during the trial run of Phases 5 and 6 lines.

MC superintending engineer Shailender Singh said MC hopes to stabilise the water supply from the new lines by the end of September. “All motors of the new lines are sending requisite supply through 40km new lines. We are now in testing the phase of filtration process and other technical processes that will soon be over,” he said.

MC commissioner KK Yadav said if the trial is over by month end, MC will inaugurate the project on Gandhi Jayanti on October 2. “The city’s water supply will definitely get a boost with the new lines,” Yadav said.

