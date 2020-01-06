Phones worth ₹15 lakh stolen from shop in Ludhiana

cities

Updated: Jan 06, 2020 22:44 IST

A gang of miscreants targeted a mobile phone shop on Metro Road in Jamalpur in wee hours of Monday and decamped with 150 phones and other gadgets worth ₹15 lakh.

Shop owner Gurkeerat Singh, 33, a resident of Jamalpur, got to know about the incident around 11.30am on Monday when he went to the shop. “Though the shutter locks were intact, the shop was ransacked, with empty boxes of smart phones scattered all over the floor,” he said.

Singh said he lives in the same locality. “On Sunday, I closed the shop around 10pm and went to an eatery nearby. I stayed there till 11pm and later went home,” he said.

Sub-inspector Surinder Singh, investigating officer, said that it is suspected that the burglars entered the shop by lifting the shutter with help of a lever as there was no central lock in the shutter.

He said, “Two CCTVs each are installed inside and outside the shop. The accused turned the direction of both the CCTVs installed outside the shop and later took away the recording system of the CCTV.”

A case under Sections 380 (theft) and 457 (lurking house-trespass or house-breaking by night in order to commit offence punishable with imprisonment) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered against the accused at the Moti Nagar police station.