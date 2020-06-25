Phulel Majra clash: Four arrested for attempt to murder

cities

Two days after a clash over pond in Phulel Majra village of Saha block in Ambala, police arrested four persons for attempt to murder on Thursday.

The accused have been identified as Jaswinder Singh alias Lucky, Neeraj, Ravisen and Akshay alias Prince of Ambala. Three of them have also been booked for the murder of a 45-year-old man, in the same dispute on Wednesday.

The complainant, Rahul, had stated that the accused Sagar, Rajendra alias Raja, Lucky, Vijay, Akshay, Sandeep alias Sunny, Neeraj and Ravi had threatened to kill him and his family members on June 23.

Police said the accused will be presented before the court on Thursday.