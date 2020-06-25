e-paper
Phulel Majra clash: Four arrested for attempt to murder

Phulel Majra clash: Four arrested for attempt to murder

Three of the accused are also booked for the murder of a 45-year-old man, in the same dispute on Wednesday.

cities Updated: Jun 25, 2020 20:55 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ambala
Complainant said the accused had threatened him and his family members with a pistol.
Complainant said the accused had threatened him and his family members with a pistol.
         

Two days after a clash over pond in Phulel Majra village of Saha block in Ambala, police arrested four persons for attempt to murder on Thursday.

The accused have been identified as Jaswinder Singh alias Lucky, Neeraj, Ravisen and Akshay alias Prince of Ambala. Three of them have also been booked for the murder of a 45-year-old man, in the same dispute on Wednesday.

The complainant, Rahul, had stated that the accused Sagar, Rajendra alias Raja, Lucky, Vijay, Akshay, Sandeep alias Sunny, Neeraj and Ravi had threatened to kill him and his family members on June 23.

Police said the accused will be presented before the court on Thursday.

