PIC to host its 5th Pune Dialogue on National Security

cities

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 19:44 IST

Pune The Pune International Centre (PIC), in association with the Policy Perspective Foundation (PPF), New Delhi; Centre for Advanced Strategic Studies (CASS), Pune, and others will organise the 5th annual Pune Dialogue on National Security (PDNS) on Friday (November 8) and Saturday (November 9).

Pune Dialogue on National Security is the flagship national security dialogue of PIC to ideate, discuss and bring to focus the imperatives of providing security to India. The forum looks at military affairs and also encompasses issues that have a bearing on the country’s security, such as water, food, health, energy, technology, employment opportunities, internal unrest and geo-strategic developments.

The purpose of Pune Dialogue on National Security is to identify security challenges and the policy measures to ameliorate them. The outcomes of the conference are compiled into a report and shared with the Government of India and the government departments and agencies concerned.

The theme for the first day of the event on November 8 is “Indo – Pacific”. The theme picks up from the thread initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address at the Shangrila Dialogue where he defined Indo-Pacific as a region stretching from the “shores of Africa to the Americas”. He emphasised that it stands for having a free, open and inclusive region embracing all nations within the geography, towards the common pursuit of progress and prosperity. He stressed on the need for a “rule based international order” towards ensuring security and prosperity in the region.

The theme for the second day on November 9 is “Economic and Climate Security” and will involve looking at the issues of rural distress, unemployment and the climate change and its impact.

The attendees at the conference will include distinguished experts, including economists, scientists, technocrats, diplomats, scholars, security analysts, and serving and retired officers of the armed forces, foreign services and various government agencies. Some of the prominent dignitaries attending the 5th PDNS are Admiral Arun Prakash (retd), former naval chief; Air Chief Marshal PV Naik (retd), former IAF chief; Lt Gen Bhopinder Singh (retd), former Lt Governor of the Union Territory of Andaman and Nicobar; Shrinivas Sohoni (IAS), former secretary to the President of India and former special advisor to the office of the President of Afghanistan; Gautam Bambawale, former Indian Ambassador to China and former Indian High Commissioner to Pakistan; Nitin Desai, renowned economist; Shubhashis Gangopadhyay, managing trustee of India Development Foundation; PC Haldar, former director, Intelligence Bureau; Prof Amitav Mallik Padmashree and former advisor to the National Security Advisory Board; and Satish Magar, CMD, Magarpatta Township Development & Construction Ltd.

The valedictory address will be delivered by Shyam Saran, former foreign secretary of India and Lt Gen Shamsher Singh Mehta (retd), trustee PIC will be the convener of the 5th PDNS.