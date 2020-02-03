Pile-up of 15 vehicles on Delhi-Amritsar road

cities

Updated: Feb 03, 2020 22:25 IST

There was a pile-up of 15 vehicles on the Delhi-Amritsar Road near Sirhind on Monday. Officials say the pile up was caused due to fog.

Around a dozen people were involved in the accident that took place around 7am. Though, vehicles were damaged in the accident there were no casualties.

A police official said, “We do not know what caused the pile-up. A truck laden with acid was parked along the road and another vehicle collided with it due to low visibility amid the dense fog. As many as 13 vehicles followed suit.

Station house officer inspector Rajnish Sood said, “We have not received information about any injuries. Nobody has filed a complaint so far.”