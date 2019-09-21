‘Plastic free city’ campaign gets a boost in GBN district

cities

Sep 21, 2019

NOIDA: The Noida and Greater Noida authorities have intensified the ‘plastic-free city’ campaign, with officials focusing on garnering support from general public with the help of plays in the Metro and community meetings in residential areas.

The Greater Noida authority has appealed to residents’ welfare associations (RWA), educational institutions as well as residents to spread awareness about the harms of on single-use plastic.

“We have asked traders, residents, industrial bodies, educational institutions and NGOs to join hands against the single-use plastic, which damages the ecology. We will celebrate October 2nd, the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, as ‘cleanliness day’ and we appeal to the general public to do their bit,” Deep Chander, additional chief executive officer of the Greater Noida authority, said.

The Noida authority has started recycling plastic to build roads and as fuel as a well, officials said. This apart, the Noida authority has roped in artists for ‘nukkad natak’ street plays to spread awareness of the need to ban single-use plastic.

The two authorities have started the anti-plastic campaign after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appeal against using single-use plastics, earlier this month.

The Noida authority has started spreading awareness of the importance of cleanliness through street plays in Metro coaches and platforms.

“Such events will encourage residents to stop using single-use plastic. These events will also make people aware of the need of cleanliness and their role in the drive to make the city clean,” Ritu Maheshwari, chief executive officer of the Noida authority, said.

The Noida authority said they have tied up with cement manufacturers and agencies to reuse plastic residue.

“We have planned to use plastic in road construction and plastic remains will be sent to cement plants,” a Noida authority official not authorised to speak to the media said.

