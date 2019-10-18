Plea wants relief for houses damaged by metro train vibration

cities

New Delhi

The Delhi High Court on Friday sought the response of the Delhi government and Delhi Metro on a petition that wanted compensation for people whose houses located above underground metro lines had been damaged by vibrations that occur when trains pass by at regular intervals.

A bench of Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice C Hari Shankar issued notices to the authorities on the plea by an NGO, Anti- Corruption Council of India Trust, which said several homes had been affected due to metro construction.

The court sought to know from DMRC’s counsel if there is any existing policy to compensate residents.

It asked DMRC to mention about any such policy, if existing, and listed the matter for November 6.

The PIL claimed houses located above underground metro routes have cracks in their walls and doors due to tremors from train movement.

The plea sought directions to the authorities to ensure the safety of the people from the vibrations and tremors. The matter would be now heard on November 6.

