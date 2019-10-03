Plot restoration case: GDA names 37 officials in charge sheet

cities

Ghaziabad: The Ghaziabad Development Authority (GDA) officials Thursday said they framed charges against 37 of its engineers, including some who are now retired, in connection with alleged irregularities in the restoration of cancelled plots in Swarn Jayanti Puram housing scheme. The charge sheet has been sent to the state administration for further action.

The officials said alleged irregularities emerged in restoration of 139 cancelled plots in the Swarn Jayanti Puram housing scheme in 2011, after councillor Rajendra Tyagi moved the Allahabad high court and contended that plots in the scheme, during the period from 2005 to 2007, were restored to private persons in violation of norms and with the alleged connivance of GDA officials.

“The charge sheets were signed two days ago and sent to the state administration. The state will decide the further course of action. The officials include executive engineers, assistant engineers, junior engineers and two officials of the joint secretary level who were posted in the zone when the alleged irregularities took place,” Kanchan Verma, vice-chairperson, GDA, said.

“Some of them have retired by now while the others may have been promoted,” Verma said.

During the hearing in 2017, the high court had also directed an inquiry which was taken up by then divisional commissioner of Moradabad. After submission of the inquiry report, the erring officials were served show cause notices.

“The inquiry had brought out the names of the erring officials. Besides the alleged irregularities in the restoration of plots, the commissioner’s inquiry had also included instances of illegal constructions at Swarn Jayanti Puram,” SK Rai, secretary, GDA, said.

Tyagi in his petition had raised the issue of restoration of 139 cancelled plots and contended that officials who served during the period from 2005 to 2007, when the restoration was made, should be held accountable.

According to the petitioner, the allotment was done contrary to the applicable provisions of restoration. The stamp duty was also paid at lower rates and caused a financial loss to the GDA as well as the state exchequer.

The GDA in December 2017, also lodged an FIR of cheating at the Sihani Gate police station. Apart from the FIR, the authority also filed 118 cases at the Ghaziabad court for cancellation of sale deeds of the plots which were restored.

