e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 19, 2019-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Sunday, Oct 20, 2019

PM failed to touch local issues: Abhay Chautala

Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal was also accompanying the INLD leader

cities Updated: Oct 19, 2019 23:53 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Hisar
INLD leader Abhay Chautala with SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal at Mallekan village Ellenabad in assembly segment
INLD leader Abhay Chautala with SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal at Mallekan village Ellenabad in assembly segment(HT)
         

Hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi concluded a rally at Mallekan village Ellenabad assembly segment, Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) leader Abhay Chautala addressed a gathering at Nathusari Chopta a village in the same segment on Saturday. Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal was also accompanying the INLD leader.

Lashing out at the BJP, Abhay said: “People from Rajasthan were called to show strength in the Modi rally, whereas, people of Ellenabad assembly segment came to attend INLD-SAD rally by heart.”

Chautala said that Modi talked about J&K and scrapping of Section 370. “This is not Lok Sabha elections. The issues are different. The PM did not talked about the condition of the farmers, workers and drug addiction in Haryana and Ellenabad,” he said.

During the rally, Sukhbir said that the INLD-SAD combine would sweep all eight sets of Sirsa and Fatehabad and added that no one would be able to form the next government in Haryana without the support of INLD leader Abhay Chautala

First Published: Oct 19, 2019 23:53 IST

top news
‘Already a great deal of normalcy in Kashmir Valley,’ says Rajnath Singh
‘Already a great deal of normalcy in Kashmir Valley,’ says Rajnath Singh
In blow to Boris Johnson, British MPs vote to delay Brexit deal decision
In blow to Boris Johnson, British MPs vote to delay Brexit deal decision
‘People would have hit the streets if...’: BJP leader on Kashmiri politicians
‘People would have hit the streets if...’: BJP leader on Kashmiri politicians
Twitter trolls SA batsman for criticising Indian food & hotels
Twitter trolls SA batsman for criticising Indian food & hotels
Hyena tries to attack leopard, the big cat avoids it with a leap. Watch
Hyena tries to attack leopard, the big cat avoids it with a leap. Watch
Nobel laureate Abhijit Banerjee visits his university JNU
Nobel laureate Abhijit Banerjee visits his university JNU
WhatsApp rolls out new features for iPhone users
WhatsApp rolls out new features for iPhone users
Kamlesh Tiwari murder: CCTV footage of 3 accused being detained in Surat
Kamlesh Tiwari murder: CCTV footage of 3 accused being detained in Surat
trending topics
India vs South AfricaPM ModiFATFSalman KhanRam Janmabhoomi verdictRahul GandhiAssam NRC ChiefAmitabh BachchanLaal Kaptaan movie review
don't miss
latest news
India News
cities