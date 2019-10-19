PM failed to touch local issues: Abhay Chautala

cities

Hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi concluded a rally at Mallekan village Ellenabad assembly segment, Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) leader Abhay Chautala addressed a gathering at Nathusari Chopta a village in the same segment on Saturday. Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal was also accompanying the INLD leader.

Lashing out at the BJP, Abhay said: “People from Rajasthan were called to show strength in the Modi rally, whereas, people of Ellenabad assembly segment came to attend INLD-SAD rally by heart.”

Chautala said that Modi talked about J&K and scrapping of Section 370. “This is not Lok Sabha elections. The issues are different. The PM did not talked about the condition of the farmers, workers and drug addiction in Haryana and Ellenabad,” he said.

During the rally, Sukhbir said that the INLD-SAD combine would sweep all eight sets of Sirsa and Fatehabad and added that no one would be able to form the next government in Haryana without the support of INLD leader Abhay Chautala

