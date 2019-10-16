PM insulting hard work of your forefathers: Rahul

cities

Updated: Oct 16, 2019 00:06 IST

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi was insulting forefathers of the people in India by asking what the country has done in the past 70 years.

Addressing two rallies at Arvi in Wardha district and Wani in Yavatmal district of Vidarbha, he said: “Modi is asking what have you done in the past 70 years? It is an insult to the hardship and hardwork done by your parents and forefathers. Everything this country has today was built by your parents and forefathers. Asking what have you done is like insulting their hard work. US President Donald Trump said that only India can compete with them. The country has not come this far in a day.”

The Congress leader said the farmers across India are distressed.

“A farmer who attended Modi’s ‘chai pe charcha’ in Yavatmal, later committed suicide because of agrarian crisis, while a farmer from Buldhana ended his life while wearing a BJP T-shirt,” he said. This was in stark contrast to the UPA government, which waived over ₹70,000-crore farm loans when Dr Manmohan Singh was the Prime Minister, he said.

Reiterating that demonetisation and Goods and Services Tax (GST) badly impacted small traders and businesses, he said the Modi government scrapped MNREGA, an employment guarantee scheme that was ensuring employment to jobless and money in the pockets of poor and farmers.

Madhav Bhandari, state BJP spokesperson, said: “After leaving the position of party president in a fit of rage, he [Rahul Gandhi] went abroad for Vipassana. However, it seems, nothing came out it. He is repeating these allegations for the past five years.”

First Published: Oct 16, 2019 00:06 IST