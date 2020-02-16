PM realising Deendayal’s dream with schemes for poor: Yogi

cities

Updated: Feb 16, 2020 20:51 IST

Chief minister Yogi Adiyanath on Sunday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi was realising the dream of Pt Deendayal Upadhyaya by extending the benefits of different schemes to the poor and giving them houses.

Addressing a gathering at Pt Deendayal Upadhyay Memorial Centre in Varanasi’s Padao area, Adityanath said Upadhyaya dreamed of integrated humanism several decades back and wished that people on the last rung of development should be brought into the mainstream.

The prime minister had launched the Ayushman Bharat scheme so that the poor could get free treatment up to Rs 5 lakh free, the chief minister said, adding a large number of people benefitted from housing, Ujjwala LPG and other such schemes.

During his visit to Varanasi over 100 years ago, Mahatma Gandhi had expressed disappointment with the filthy condition of the lanes around the Kashi Vishwanath temple but no one paid attention to the problem for 70 years since independence, Adityanath said.

It was only PM Modi who decided to change the situation and Kashi Vishwanath Dham, also known as Kashi Vishwanath Corridor Project, was now being built at his initiative, the chief minister said.

At the Kashi Ek, Roop Anek event, Adityanath said the state government had started the innovative One District-One Product (ODOP) scheme in 2018 to support traditional entrepreneurs.

“The prime minister is working towards making India a $5 trillion economy. Our traditional entrepreneurs are committed to working towards making Uttar Pradesh a $1 trillion economy,” the chief minister said.

In this programme, along with loan disbursement of Rs 5,000 crore, tool kits were also distributed to 5,000 entrepreneurs.

Adityanath said over five lakh youths had established their own ventures under ODOP by receiving loans under the Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana, Stand Up and Startup India. Earlier, there was no support for craftsmen and entrepreneurs associated with traditional enterprise, he said, adding that PM Modi had always maintained that small, micro and medium enterprises could become the foundation of big industries. Today over 90 lakh small, micro and medium units were doing business efficiently in Uttar Pradesh, he added.

He said through ‘one district-one product’, the state government was helping craftsmen in designing, marketing, and branding their products.

An innovative scheme, ‘Vishwakarma Shram Samman Yojana’, was launched to support traditional entrepreneurs, he added.