PMC prepares to resume general OPDs, maternity hospitals as Covid-19 cases continue to drop

Updated: Nov 06, 2020, 21:56 IST

PUNE The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) is now preparing to convert its hospitals back to the pre-Covid 19 status, as cases drop in the city. One such hospital is PMC’s Dalvi hospital in Shivajinagar.

Dr Rekha Kokarde, in charge at Dalvi hospital, said, “We have only one patient undergoing treatment for the Sars-Cov-2 virus which causes the Covid-19 infection, a female aged 65, who is currently stable. She needs intermittent oxygen sometimes so we have not discharged her yet. She tested positive once during her last test and so we will do a re-test after eight days and then take a call on her discharge.”

“The hospital was a maternity hospital earlier and so after the patient is discharged we will convert it back to the non-Covid-19 maternity hospital,” she said.

Pune district reported 552 fresh Covid-19 cases and 12 Covid-related deaths on Thursday, as per data released by the state health department.

As of Thursday the total case count in the district is 3,36,982 and the death to stands at 6,990.

MLA Siddharth Shirole had visited the Dalvi hospital facility on Thursday and said, “The hospital will discharge its last Covid-19 patient in the coming few days and revert to a fully functional general hospital. I had an extensive meeting with the staff of the hospital to understand preparedness and their various requirements.”

Dr Ashish Bharati, health chief, PMC, said, “We are now planning to convert all our hospitals to treat non-Covid patients and start OPD’s and general hospitals services now that the number of cases is coming down. Dalvi and Khedekar hospitals in Bopodi are some of the PMC hospitals which we will now function normally.”

“We will reserve the jumbo facilities at Baner and the one at College of Engineering, Pune (COEP) ground and also Naidu hospital for Covid-19 patients as per the requirements,” she said.

“All necessary guidelines will be followed and the hospitals will be sanitised,” she said.