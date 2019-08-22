PMC washes its hands of “extra burden” on increased Mula-Mutha rejuvenation costs

cities

PUNE The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has expressed its inability to share the “extra burden” of the Mula-Mutha river rejuvenation project, to be executed with the help of the Japan International Co-operation Agency (Jica).

The project cost is Rs1,000 crore and tenders for initial work of up to Rs 410 crore have been floated. However, all contractors who bid for these tenders quoted rates of at least 40 per cent above estimated costs, raising the cost of this initial work - sewage treatment plants - to Rs 700 crore.

Madan Adhari, PMC’s superintendent engineer in charge of the project, said, “PMC has sent a letter to the National River Conservation Directorate and briefed them about the inflated costs. PMC expressed in the letter that the civic body is not in a financial position to take the burden of inflated cost. Now, the Union government will take a final call on these tenders.”

“As the whole project is funded by the Central government and Jica, PMC is not in a position to take a call on inflated tenders,” Adhari stressed.

Opposition parties demand tender be scrapped

Opposition parties have attacked the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the inflated tender costs.Opposition leader in PMC, Dilip Barate, and Congress leader, Arvind Shinde, alleged that with the BJP “ruling in the PMC”, all “tenders for big projects” are coming in “inflated”. Citing examples, Shinde claims, “Tenders for 24x7 water scheme were 35 per cent higher, but when the opposition raised its voice, PMC was able to save almost Rs 400 crore. Now the same is happening with the Jica project and our demand is that the PMC scrap the tendering process immediately.”

Initial project details for which tenders floated

- 11 new sewage treatment plants to cover sewage generation till 2027

- For collection of untapped sewage – laying of 113.6 km of sewage lines connected to houses in city

- Construction of 24 community toilets in slum areas to stop open defecation along the river banks.

- Monitor flow of effluent water

- Facilitation of public awareness programmes.

Rebirth of Mula-Mutha

To improve water quality and river ecology as well as stoppage of pollution of Mula-Mutha, the project aims to intercept, divert and treat domestic sewage generated and discharged in the river. The idea is to tackle non-point sources of pollution to improve hygienic condition of the city and surrounding areas; and to improve aesthetics of river front. This will require, as defined in project report, “institutional strengthening, capacity building and public awareness for sustainability of projects”.

