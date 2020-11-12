PMPML introduces colour codes for buses to attract commuters

cities

Updated: Nov 12, 2020, 20:19 IST

Pune: The Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) introduced buses with colour codes from Thursday (November 12). The public transport utility has covered 207 routes in the first phase. A total of 1,300 buses plying on these routes will have one of 15 colours to help commuters know the stretch and stops that it will take. The colour coding system is named CARISMA (Colour Coding All Routes To Identify Simplify Maps And App).

“We have introduced a QR (quick response) code-based maps bus tracking system and mobile application for commuters to get the exact location, timing and frequency of buses. It is one of the first colour coding systems implement by a public transport in country,” said PMPML chairman and managing director Rajendra Jagtap at a press meet organised at PMPML headquarters at Swargate.

“We have followed the bus colour coding used in London for metro train services. A total of 53 buses running on nine routes under ATAL ((Aligning Transit on All Lines) scheme will have orange colour. The airport ABHI bus service buses will have pink colour. We have started the service on 90-day trial project basis.” said Jagtap.

Currently, more than 1,500 buses of PMPML are running on 315 routes across Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad areas, making more than 19,000 trips daily from 13 main bus depots and 50 bus terminals. The running and maintenance of these buses are carried out by 2,800 drivers, 4,200 conductors, 1,100 mechanics and 650 administrative staff, according to PMPML press release.

“Through the mobile phone application, passenger can know the route and other details. The QR code will be displayed on buses also.” said Jagtap.

The 15 colour codes used for buses are red, black, blue, violet, green, pink, sky, parrot, brown, yellow, peacock, moss, grey, yellow-brown, dove, orange and magenta.

Highlights of the CARISMA mobile app

- Integrated app with modular structure and interface

- Built-in journey planner for ease of commuters

- Real time tracking of PMPML buses

- App based grievance redressal management system

- Colour coded map with QR code