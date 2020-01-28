PMPML ticket for ex-servicemen’s SHGs to board bus to financial independence

cities

Updated: Jan 28, 2020 20:49 IST

Pune In a bid to give financial support to the widows of defence personnel and ex-servicemen, the Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) has started a social venture with the Department of ex-servicemen’s welfare, Government of India.

Forty CNG buses will be hired by a firm formed by 40 self help groups (SHGs) under the name ‘Vishwayodha’.

“We are already hiring several CNG buses from different contractors as of now. We got this proposal from the ex-servicemen’s welfare department that they can provide us 40 CNG buses from 40 different SHGs to give them financial support. We immediately gave it the green signal. A formal MoU was signed between both parties. We hire buses at Rs 61 per km rate, but these 40 CNG buses we are getting at Rs 57.7 per km, so its beneficial for us. All the operations, maintenance and service will be given by the SHG-formed firm, except for the conductors,” said PMPML chairman and managing director Nayana Gunde.

All the 40 buses are BRTS complaint and will be provided in phases to PMPML starting from February 2020.

Rajendra Jadhav, deputy director of the ex-servicemen’s welfare department in Pune, who is also coordinator for the project, said, “Rehabilitation is the first thing for widows and ex-servicemen. Every army personnel gives his/her prime period of life to the country. And 80 per cent of them are retired between the ages of 34 to 40, so after that they have the added responsibility of a source of income. We have made it compulsory that three widows should be there in each SHG formed to take on one bus for operation.”

Ex-servicement’s SHG bus stops here

Each SHG has a minimum of 11 and a maximum of 20 members

40 SHGs have formed a company, Vishwayodha

Rhis firm will coordinate the entire operations of 40 buses rented to PMPML

Each bus costs the SHG Rs 41 lakh and is purchased on loan.

Drivers will be ex-servicemen and other staff of maintenance will also will be hired from among the ex-servicemen

SHGs are from across the state - Pune, Satara, Sangali, Kolhapur, Ahmednagar, Nashik and Washim

.