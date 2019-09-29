Police bust gambling den in Kondhwa, arrest 14

pune

Updated: Sep 29, 2019 22:05 IST

The Pune police on Friday evening arrested 14 people from a gambling den in Kondhwa.

Six of them have been identified as Sandeep Champak Lal Kahar, 31; Nandalal Champak Lal Kahar, 31, both residents of Dhankawadi; Lakhan Ramesh Pandore, 23, a resident of Sahyadrinagar; Vijaykumar Shivaji Jodtale, 28, a resident of Katraj; Dattatray Raosaheb Ghule, 30, resident of Wadgaon and Govind Prabhakar Deshpande, 31, resident of Kondhwa.

The police nabbed them from Swastik online lottery and video game centre located near Shivganga complex in Kondhwa at 6.30pm. According to the police, the organisation did not have the required permit to run a lottery centre.

“We have arrested 14 people from the shop premises. Ten of them who were customers have been remanded to judicial custody. We have police custody of four people who were working there,” said Mahadev Shivaji Kumbhar, police inspector (crime), Kondhwa police station, who is investigating the case.

The police are currently on the lookout for the owner of the shop. At the time of the raid, he was not present at the shop, according to the police.

A TV screen along with a CPU, 13 video game sets and ₹31,890 in cash have been recovered by the police.

A case under Sections 420 (punishment for cheating), 294(a) and 34 (common intention) of Indian Penal Code, Section 4(a), 5 of Maharashtra Prevention of Gambling Act and 66(d) of Information Technology Act has been registered at Kondhwa police station against 15 people.

First Published: Sep 29, 2019 22:05 IST