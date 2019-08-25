Police department says no to DJ and Dolby during this Ganpati festival

cities

Updated: Aug 25, 2019 17:11 IST

PUNE The city police department has given standing instructions to all Ganpati mandals in the city to refrain from the usage of DJs and high-volume sound systems, identified locally as “dolby systems”, during this year’s Ganpati festival, slated to commence on September 2.

Ravindra Shisve, joint commissioner of police, on Thursday, made public a notification exhibiting rules and regulations that needed to be abided as per the order of the Bombay high court.

The Jt. CP said, “We have given instructions to the Ganpati mandals in the city to abide by the court order and follow the rules and regulations pertaining to the usage of DJs and Dolby music systems during this year’s Ganpati festival in the city.”

According to city police officials, while there is a possibility of these systems being used by mandals, it is the presidents who will be held accountable for any violations.

According to the permissible limits notified by the city police department, the allowed decibel limit in the industrial sector is 75 db in the day and 70 db in the night.

Similarly it is 64 db and 55 db in commerce zones in the day and night respectively, while it is 55 db and 45 db in residential zones.

In silent zones, the permissible limit of sound is 50 db and 40 db, respectively, during the day and night.

The Bombay high court had last year, in the month of September, refused to lift a blanket ban on the use of DJs and high-volume sound systems during the Ganesh Chaturthi and Navaratri festivals.

A bench led by Justice Shantanu Kemkar denied interim relief to the petitioner, Professional Audio and Lighting Association.

The bench had said the association cannot use a DJ and high volume sound systems in violation of noise norms during Ganpati immersion and Navratri.

BOXX

Maximum allowed decibel limits

According to limits notified by city police department

Industrial sector: 75 db - day; 70 db - night.

Commerce zones:64 db - day; 55 db - night

Residential zones: 55 db - day; 45 db - night

Silent zones: 50 db - day; 40 db: night

First Published: Aug 25, 2019 17:11 IST