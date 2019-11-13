e-paper
Thursday, Nov 14, 2019

Police find two trucks with same registration number outside Azadpur Mandi, one seized

cities Updated: Nov 13, 2019 21:28 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
New Delhi

A team of police officers on Saturday afternoon stumbled upon two trucks, loaded with apples and bearing the same Jammu and Kashmir registration number plates, parked outside Azadpur vegetable market.

Police said that the drivers of both the trucks were nabbed and interrogated. The two said they were residents of Pulwama in Jammu and Kashmir. Their interrogation revealed that one of them, Junaid Ahmad, had used the registration number of the other truck on his newly purchased truck as its regular registration number was yet to be issued.

“Ahmad had applied for a regular number plate. However, to earn money without wasting time, he planned to use the registration number plate of his friend’s truck. Both the trucks left the Valley with apples for Azadpur Mandi together,” said Vijayanta Arya, deputy commissioner of police (northwest).

DCP Arya said that both the trucks were spotted by police patrolling staff, while checking vehicles outside the fruits market. A case of forgery and that of using false property mark under relevant sections of Motor Vehicles Act was registered and Ahmad’s truck seized, she added.

