Police nakas set up, Covid Commandos arrive as Dera Bassi ‘hotspot’ declared containment zone

Updated: Apr 09, 2020 21:44 IST

With the number of Covid-19 positive cases in Jawaharpur village at Dera Bassi going up to 22 on Thursday, taking Mohali’s count to 37, the district administration strictly banned movement of people in the area, which was declared a ‘containment zone’ by health authorities.

This is the second ‘containment zone’ in the state after SBS Nagar, which reported 19 positive cases, once highest in the state. SBS Nagar has not reported any positive case since march 26.

Police nakas were set up all around the village, which has a population of around 3,000. Sample testing with a special police force, Covid Commandos, assisting health officials, was continuing in Jawaharpur, located on the Ambala- Chandigarh highway.

Three neighbouring villages, Devi Naga, Mehmudpur and Haripur Kurha, have also remained sealed for the past three days.

Five Covid Commandos, a specially selected group of fit Punjab police constables trained as a quick response team to handle the pandemic, reached Jawaharpur on Thursday to assist the health teams collect samples for testing. The nakas were manned by 15 policemen.

“Any area, where positive cases are reported, is ‘contained’ by us. We have allowed essential supplies to the village. Only entry and exit of the villagers is banned,” said Mohali deputy commissioner (DC) Girish Dayalan said.

“We’re focusing only on Jawaharpur village and previously took 118 samples from there. On Thursday, 64 more samples were collected from the village, ” said Dr Manjit Singh, civil surgeon, Mohali.

Referring to the families of two village officials, a sarpanch and panch, who had allegedly not followed social distancing norms and organised community meals for labourers and migrants in the village, Dr Singh said their contacts were being traced even as the primary source of the virus was yet to be found.

Since the 42-year-old year panch of the village tested positive on April 3, 20 more people —14 part of his extended family — have tested positive for the infection.

Harjit Singh, assistant sub inspector, positioned at the main entry to the village said the movement of residents was being closely monitored as no one was allowed to move out of the village boundary. Outsiders too were not allowed.

“We are at the gates round-the-clock,” he added.

Jawaharpur resident Jaswinder said they were living in fear and not stepping out of their homes. “Feeding cattle is also getting to be a problem as only one person is allowed to get fodder. As there’s a complete ban on entry of outsiders even vegetable vendors are not coming in,” he said.