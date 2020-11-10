e-paper
Home / Cities / Police seize huge cache of illegal firecrackers in Ludhiana’s Field Gunj

Police seize huge cache of illegal firecrackers in Ludhiana’s Field Gunj

The store owner failed to produce any licence or permit to store firecrackers in the godown.

cities Updated: Nov 10, 2020, 22:58 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Cops conducting the raid in Ludhiana on Friday.
Cops conducting the raid in Ludhiana on Friday.(HT photo)
         

Police have recovered a huge cache of firecrackers worth lakhs of rupees illegally stored in the godown of a sports store in Field Gunj on Tuesday. The store owner failed to produce any licence or permit to store the firecrackers in the godown.

The police have seized the firecrackers and lodged an FIR against Narinder Kumar, owner of Chacha Sports and General Store.

ASI Baljit Singh said that the police have conducted a raid at the shop in Koocha number 12 of Field Gunj following a tip-off. Kumar deals in the sale of sports equipment and had illegally stored firecrackers in his godown.

The ASI added that the shop is situated in a highly populated residential area. The police are investigating to know the source from where the firecrackers were procured.

