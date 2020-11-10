Police seize huge cache of illegal firecrackers in Ludhiana’s Field Gunj

cities

Updated: Nov 10, 2020, 22:58 IST

Police have recovered a huge cache of firecrackers worth lakhs of rupees illegally stored in the godown of a sports store in Field Gunj on Tuesday. The store owner failed to produce any licence or permit to store the firecrackers in the godown.

The police have seized the firecrackers and lodged an FIR against Narinder Kumar, owner of Chacha Sports and General Store.

ASI Baljit Singh said that the police have conducted a raid at the shop in Koocha number 12 of Field Gunj following a tip-off. Kumar deals in the sale of sports equipment and had illegally stored firecrackers in his godown.

The ASI added that the shop is situated in a highly populated residential area. The police are investigating to know the source from where the firecrackers were procured.