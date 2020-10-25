Police suspect wife’s involvement in Ludhiana man’s murder

cities

Updated: Oct 25, 2020, 23:32 IST

In a twist in the Focal Point murder case, police are now probing the role of the 30-year-old victim’s wife in the case.

Police have already booked two of his friends, Nand Ram and Lovlish Kumar, who were drinking alcohol with the victim, Ginni Sharma of Ishwar Colony, on the night of the murder.

The cops have now found out that the victim had strained relations with his wife, Preeti. It was the second marriage for both but Ginni had found out only recently that Preeti’s first husband was alive and living in Delhi. She had earlier lied to him that her first husband had died of snake bite.

The police raided her house in Ludhiana but she had already left the place. On suspicion that she may have fled to her home in Panipat, a team has been dispatched to Haryana.

The murder had taken place last Wednesday.

Inspector Mohammad Jamil said that Preeti’s involvement cannot be ruled out as of now but things will be clear once they track her down.