Police to launch drive against bikes with modified silencers

Updated: Jan 29, 2020 22:43 IST

Ghaziabad: The city police have issued a stern warning to motorcycle riders against using modified silencers as such silencers make loud noise. The police have also warned auto and e-rickshaw drivers who have put up music system in their vehicles.

According to senior police officials, starting February 1, such erring bikers and auto drivers will be challaned and FIRs can be registered against them under the provisions of the India Penal Code (IPC).

The police said that they have been receiving complaints from residents in different areas about bikers using modified silencers in their bikes and moving at high speeds in residential areas. On the other hand, instances of auto drivers using loud music systems in their vehicles is a general phenomenon over city roads, they said.

“Starting February 1, we will be launching a massive driver in which the erring bikers will be challaned and will also face seizure of their vehicles if found fitted with modified silencers. We have on our radar the shops who are engaged in business of selling and fitting the modified silencers to the bikes. All such persons may also face FIRs under IPC section 290 (punishment for public nuisance),” said Kalanidhi Naithani, senior superintendent of police, Ghaziabad.

The Ghaziabad district have presence of about 19,000 autos and 5,000 e-rickshaws, many of which are fitted with loud music systems, the police said.

“Such autos and e-rickshaw drivers will also face challans, seizures and FIRs if their vehicles are found fitted with loud music systems. Women, children and girls travelling by such autos generally face issues and such vehicles are also a big cause of noise pollution on city roads. Our drive is aimed to eradicate such vehicles and erring persons will be dealt with very strictly,” the SSP added.

According to cops, the instances of use of bikes with modified silencers are common in areas of Indirapuram, Vaishali, Sahibabad, Kavi Nagar, Raj Nagar, Dasna, and Masuri, among others.

Residents have expressed happiness over the move. “Such bikers often use modified silencers or even cut silencers so that their vehicles make loud noise. Such bikers add to noise pollution and their presence on roads may also lead to mishaps as other drivers easily get distracted. There have been drives against autos time and again, but they do not fall in line even after being challaned. So a strict action is needed now,” said Vikrant Sharma, a resident of Raj Nagar Extension.