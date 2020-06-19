e-paper
Police yet to trace men involved in PNB robbery

Superintendent of police (city) Harwinder Singh Virk says investigations are continuing

cities Updated: Jun 19, 2020 00:56 IST
HT Correspondent
A day after the broad daylight robbery at a women’s branch in Punjab National Bank, Phase 3A, police have yet to trace the men who took away ₹4.8 lakh at gunpoint in just two minutes.

Superintendent of police (city), Harwinder Singh Virk said, “teams had been set up to carry out investigations, and we are hopeful that we will crack the case soon.”

The robbers walked into the bank at around 1.40 pm with their faces and hands covered and quickly collected the cash.

CCTV cameras in the bank recorded the incident. Footage showed the handkerchief covering the face of one man falling off while he was fleeing.

No security guard was present inside the branch.

