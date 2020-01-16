Policy violation:GMADA allots land to 500 in ‘other sectors’

cities

Updated: Jan 16, 2020

Mohali In violation of land pooling policy, Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) has allotted commercial sites to around 500 affected landowners in Sectors 95 and 96 instead of Sectors 88 and 89 in Mohali. It means GMADA has shifted them around a kilometre away from the original site.

The landowners in question got letters of intent for Sectors 88 and 89, where GMADA had acquired land from them around seven years ago. Around 350 showrooms and 150 booths have been shifted.

Now, landowners say that GMADA has cheated them, as the new sectors where they have been given sites will take at least eight years to develop.

On other hand, GMADA says that they have changed the nomenclature and now Sectors 95 and 96 are extensions of Sectors 88 and 89.

Under the policy, farmers were offered housing and commercial sites in lieu of their land. For example, if 8 kanals are acquired, the farmer had two options: 1,000 sq yard developed residential site and 121-sq yard developed SCO site or 500 -sq yard residential site along with 300 sq yard SCO site, in the same sector.

Pankaj Soni, a landowner, said: “The new sectors will take at least eight years to develop. Moreover, they should have informed us well in advance for changing the nomenclature of sectors.”

Another landowner, Gurdarshan Singh, said he would approach the Punjab and Haryana high court. “GMADA has cheated us by giving sites at another place. It has happened for the first time,” he said.

GMADA estate officer Sanjeev Kumar said: “Sectors 95 and 96 are an extended part of the same sectors and the scheme is called Sector 88 and 89. We have even filed a reply in the high court.”

However, property consultant Satinder Singh said that legally GMADA could not change the location as it would amount to cheating. “Still, if GMADA wishes to give an alternative site, they should compensate owners by giving them extra space for showrooms and booths. GMADA has set landowners back by 10 years regarding development,” he said.