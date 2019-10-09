Political bickering continues as Ajit Pawar targets Centre over rising onion prices

cities

PUNE Farmers were getting good prices for onions in the domestic market, but as the government banned the exports to bring down the prices they are facing losses now. This shows that the central government is anti-farmer,” said Ajit Pawar, senior NCP leader and former deputy chief minister.

Pawar addressed party workers at the Nisarg hall near Market Yard on Wednesday.

The assembly elections in Maharashtra will be held on October 21 and counting will take place on October 24.

“The prices of onions are soaring all over the country, including metro cities. Despite the ban on exports and bringing down stock limit, onion prices have not come down,” said Pawar.

The government on September 29 initiated steps to increase the availability of onions in the domestic market and contain rising prices amid a seasonal shortage worsened by flooding in several states.

It banned the export of onion and imposed stock limits on traders to facilitate the release of stocks in the market and prevent hoarding. The stock limit of 100 quintals on retail traders and 500 quintals on wholesale traders has been imposed across the country.

“The farmers are facing problems as due to floods the crops have also failed and farmers are suffering huge losses,” said Pawar.

Pawar also targeted the state government and said, “The state announced a loan waiver scheme in Maharashtra, but farmers did not get the plan’s benefit.”

Pawar said, “We have kept the target to win 175 seats in the assembly election and are working hard towards the goal.”

