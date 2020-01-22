e-paper
Wednesday, Jan 22, 2020
Home / Cities / Political parties allege inadequacies in nomination papers of rival candidates

Political parties allege inadequacies in nomination papers of rival candidates

cities Updated: Jan 22, 2020 22:34 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
New Delhi:

Political parties on Wednesday filed complaints with the chief electoral officer (CEO) alleging inadequacies in election affidavits of rival candidates .

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) alleged “wrongful acceptance” of nomination papers of BJP’s Model Town candidate Kapil Mishra and demanded cancellation of his candidature.

“BJP’s Kapil Mishra neither submitted the no-dues certificate nor filled the respective No.8 (ii) of Part A in Form No 26 and deliberately left the said column blank in both the Form 26...,” the AAP said in a letter to the CEO Delhi.

The party said it was mandatory for the candidate to furnish a no-dues certificate pertaining to electricity, water and telephone expenses for living in a government accommodation at the time of filing nomination. The party requested the CEO to “keep in abeyance” allotment of symbol to the BJP candidate.

According to election officials, a complaint has been received.

Mishra said, “AAP is trying very hard to get my nomination cancelled but failed. The RO dismissed the objections.

A complaint was filed by BJP’s Yogendra Chandolia with the retuning officer of Karol Bagh constituency from where AAP candidate Vishesh Ravi filed his nomination. Chandolia is contesting against Ravi.

A senior official said, “We sought a response from AAP. The nomination papers cannot be rejected solely on a complaint.”

The complaint alleged Ravi withheld information about a case of cheating pending against him in the Delhi High Court. Chandolia alleged the AAP candidate in the affidavits submitted in the 2013 and 2015 polls said he was a graduate but in 2020 said he was a Class X pass.

Another complaint was filed by Congress leader Asif Mohammad Khan against Parvez Hashmi, the Congress candidate from the seat. Khan said Hashmi “concealing information”.

A letter issued by RO in response to the complaint stated, “The scrutiny of nomination papers of Parvez Hashmi has been adjourned till 11 am on January 23.”

Ravi and Hashmi did not respond to requests for a comment.

