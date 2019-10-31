Political parties clash

cities

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 21:27 IST

Pune The clash between two rival political parties in Kondhwa played out in the open on Wednesday when a group of political workers armed with sticks gained entry into the office of rival political party leader. The victim, identified as Sumit Babar (32), said that eight persons barged into his office, questioned him over his political leanings and told him why he uploaded posts favouring a political party. The group later attacked him with sticks leading to injuries. According to the police, the victim sustained injuries on his back and body. They threatened him with dire consequences, police said. Sub-inspector SA Patil is investigating the case.

First Published: Oct 31, 2019 21:27 IST