Pollution control: Thane civic body plans to install mist sprays at 4 spots

cities

Updated: Aug 18, 2019 00:55 IST

If Thane Municipal Corporation’s plan materialises, residents will breathe cleaner air.

To reduce pollution levels at key points in the city, TMC has proposed to install water fountains that will spray mist at four major junctions.

The four fountains will cost the civic body ₹1.02 crore and will be installed at Teen Hath Naka, Anandnagar Check Naka, Kapurbawdi and Majiwada junctions.

An official from TMC’s pollution control department said this was in line with the Centre’s National Clean Air Programme.

“The programme has given certain action points for air pollution mitigation. In areas prone to traffic congestion, we will install water fountains or mist sprays to curb the amount of particulate pollution,” the official said.

Particulate pollution, caused by respirable suspended particulate matter (RSPM) — which are 10 microns or less in diameter — is mainly caused by vehicular exhaust and dust from construction projects as well as combustion from industrial units.

“The normal RSPM level in the city is between 100 and 150 ug/m3. This level is as low as 60ug/m3 in the rainy season, as the particles settle due to the rainwater, reducing pollution levels,” the official said.

“The particles will absorb dust and thus control its levels. The device has a water tank attached to a nozzle and the mist will be between 50-300 micrometres in size. The devices will use up minimum space and pose no obstruction to traffic,” he said.

Nagesh Tekale, an environmentalist, said, “The mist sprays release fine droplets, which we can hardly feel but give a cooling effect. They are usually installed in indoor gardens or airports; however, the sprays will not work in outdoor spaces.”

“The mist sprays work efficiently where the air is stable and not where the airspeed is more,” said Tekale, adding that the TMC should focus on maintaining its public transport and roads to reduce dust pollution.

A traffic policeman, on the condition of anonymity, said, “The four junctions [selected by TMC] are the most congested in the city and there is a lot of pollution. Though we wear masks, most of us suffer from irritation in the eyes or throat infection.”

“We man the junction for more than 12 hours a day and thus, any initiative to reduce the pollution is welcome,” he said.

Pollution display boards at junctions

According to TMC, 60% of the city’s pollution arises from vehicles, which keep the engine running at traffic signals.

“There is a need to create awareness among motorists about the alarming pollution levels in the city. We are planning to install LED display boards at 16 junctions in the city to educate motorists on pollution,” the TMC official said.

The civic body will also install noise barriers at a cost of ₹99 lakh at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital in Kalwa.

First Published: Aug 18, 2019 00:55 IST