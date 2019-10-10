Polybags, puja material dumped on Yamuna bridge

cities

Updated: Oct 10, 2019 23:28 IST

Noida: Even as the administration managed to stop the idol immersion in the Yamuna, hundreds of polybags and puja material were dumped in the river and on the bridge (towards Kalindi Kunj) in Noida. Notably, there is a complete ban on the use of plastic bags in Gautam Budh Nagar district.

Piles of puja material wrapped in polybags were found dumped near Okhla Bird Sanctuary towards Kalindi Kunj on Thursday, even as officials said the dumping to be illegal and in violation of the directions of National Green Tribunal.

Meanwhile, the officials of Noida authority and the Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board (UPPCB) clarified that monitoring the bridge doesn’t fall under their jurisdiction and it was the irrigation department’s job to get the garbage cleaned.

“We are getting it checked wherever the garbage and puja material have been dumped. It is illegal and in violation to the directions of the NGT. Despite active monitoring, this is something that happens every year and continues to pollute the river,” said Thakur Devendra Singh, executive engineer, UP Irrigation Department.

Officials said that since the offence is repetitive, they are planning to install CCTV cameras to get it checked.

“We will get the garbage cleaned. We are also planning to install CCTV cameras to actively monitor such offences,” said Singh.

On October 8, hundreds of idols were immersed in about 15 temporary ponds across the Gautam Budh Nagar district.

“We had ensured that idols are not immersed in the river. But the spot where the garbage or puja material was dumped is not under our jurisdiction,” said SC Mishra, officer on special duty (health), Noida authority.

First Published: Oct 10, 2019 23:28 IST