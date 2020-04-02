Postal dept resumes delivery services in state

cities

Updated: Apr 02, 2020 00:37 IST

The postal department resumed its delivery services, which had been temporarily suspended a week ago in the wake of the novel coronavirus outbreak, after Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad recognised their services as essential during a meeting held via video conferencing on March 30.

Asking the department to rise to the occasion, Prasad said, “The postal department was at present responsible for delivering money orders, adhaar linked payments and medical kits.”

On March 22, the department of posts in Punjab had suspended the postal services after different branches had reported that people had stopped receiving registered mails from the postman and they were fearful of contracting Covid-19.

Punjab Circle chief post master general Anil Kumar has instructed head post offices in the state to deliver packets and parcels of dry ration and other essential commodities at beneficiaries’ doorstep.

Post offices have been asked to deliver LTD (local town delivery) articles on priority.

“Special efforts should be made to deliver money orders. Divisional heads should ensure that Intra Circle Mail Motor start plying with immediate effect by liaisoning with local authorities. All divisional heads should contact state government authorities and proactively offer their services for delivering goods, groceries, ventilators and other items,” the instructions state.

Post offices in Ludhiana become functional

Ludhiana post offices senior superintendent of post offices Amanpreet Singh said, “On Wednesday, all post offices were opened. We have also started mail services and started making bookings for Punjab, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh.”

With buses and train services shut, the postal department has decided to continue its postal delivery services through available Mail Motor Services (MMS). Ludhiana divisional offices have five MMS’ to transport posts. There are 14 delivery offices in Ludhiana from where postmen collect mails.

The Head Post Office at Ludhiana covers 45 post offices in urban areas and 11 branch offices (BO) that cater to 85 villages. An official, on condition of anonymity, said Ludhiana division receives 6,000 to 7,000 articles for delivery on a daily basis.

Singh said amid the lockdown, the postal department had redistributed the MMS to compensate for the loss of other means of transport.

“Of the five MMS, one will be used to deliver mails bound for Patiala and Sangrur and others will deliver mails to rural areas of Ludhiana,” he said.