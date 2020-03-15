e-paper
Potholed roads: Panchkula resident bodies hold protest

The protest took place on the road leading from Bella Vista roundabout (dividing Sector 1 and 2) to the mini secretariat

cities Updated: Mar 15, 2020 00:44 IST
Hindustan Times, Panchkula
Associations including Apeksha Welfare Society, Lok Saravahitkari Society, Human Rights Organisation, joint action committee and Haryana beopar mandal joined the demonstration.(HT File )
         

Residents’ associations under the banner of Panchkula Vikas Manch took to the streets to protest against the dilapidated condition of roads on Saturday. The protest took place on the road leading from Bella Vista roundabout (dividing Sector 1 and 2) to the mini secretariat in Sector 1.

Associations including Apeksha Welfare Society, Lok Saravahitkari Society, Human Rights Organisation, joint action committee and Haryana beopar mandal joined the demonstration. The protesters marked the potholes with lime powder.

The road separating Sectors 1 and 2, leads to the district courts and mini secretariat in Sector 1, that has offices of several top officials including the deputy commissioner and deputy commissioner of police (DCP).

Rakesh Aggarwal, chairman of Lok Saravhitkari Society said, “MC officials never got the quality of material checked. As a result, the roads crumbled within a few months, and officials never held the contractors accountable. These roads put the lives of commuters at risk.”

He said if the civic body does not start the repair work at the earliest, the association will sit on dharna outside the MC office in Sector 14.

